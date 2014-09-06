Northern Illinois 23, Northwestern 15: Sophomore quarterback Drew Hare came off the bench to throw for two touchdowns in the visiting Huskies’ upset win over the Wildcats.

Hare, the third of three quarterbacks used by Northern Illinois in the game, was 6-of-10 for 109 yards, while Da’Ron Brown hauled in six receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yarder with seven minutes remaining in the game. Akeem Daniels rushed 16 times for 81 yards for the Huskies (2-0), who won their 16th consecutive road game.

Northwestern (0-2) was led by Trevor Siemian, who was 27-of-41 for 268 yards and a touchdown, but left the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. Kyle Prater had seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Northern Illinois took a 10-7 lead near the end of the third quarter when Hare fired an 18-yard touchdown to Brown which capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive. The Huskies’ Tyler Wedel hit a 32-yard field goal a few minutes into the third quarter for the game’s first points.

The Wildcats answered with 4:51 left in the third when Siemian found Kyle Prater on a post route for a 19-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead. Northwestern’s best chance to put up points in the first half came in the second quarter when Miles Shuler dropped Siemian’s pass at the 1-yard line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern played without leading WR Tony Jones (leg), who had seven receptions for 64 yards in the season-opening loss to California. … Matt McIntosh started the game at quarterback for the Huskies followed by Anthony Maddie and then Hare. The trio combined to go 13-of-23 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. … The Wildcats didn’t commit any penalties against Cal, but were flagged nine times for 93 yards against the Huskies.