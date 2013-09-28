Preview: Northern Illinois at Purdue

Northern Illinois looks to keep its perfect record intact when it pays a visit to Purdue on Saturday. The Huskies were taken to the wire by FCS foe Eastern Illinois but managed to squeak out a victory after falling behind by 20 points. The Huskies now hope to finish the nonconference portion of their schedule without a loss before MAC play begins next week.

The Boilermakers were routed in their Big Ten opener against Wisconsin and have dropped two games in a row. The defense has been suspect by giving up 72 points in the last two contests and will face another stiff test against Jordan Lynch and company. This is Purdue’s third game in a row against teams that earned a BCS bowl berth last year, following contests against Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Northern Illinois -3.5.

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (3-0): Lynch has been stellar so far this season, throwing for 662 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 404 and two scores. Junior wide receiver Da‘Ron Brown has a team-best 248 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns. Junior Cameron Stingily (238 yards) is the Huskies’ second leading rusher and he gained a career-high 134 yards in the win over Eastern Illinois.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-3): Senior quarterback Rob Henry has completed 76-of-135 passes for 702 yards but has four interceptions and only three touchdowns. Akeem Hunt leads the Boilermakers in both rushing (156 yards) and receiving yards (131) and also has a kickoff-return score. Senior cornerback Ricardo Allen has two interceptions and has returned four for touchdowns in his career, which is tops among active FBS players.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Northern Illinois picked up a 28-21 victory over Purdue in the only meeting between the two teams in 2009.

2. The Boilermakers have been outscored 49-10 in the fourth quarter this year.

3. Northern Illinois’ Rod Carey is one of four first-year coaches who are still undefeated this season.

PREDICTION: Northern Illinois 31, Purdue 27