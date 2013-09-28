Northern Illinois 55, Purdue 24: Jordan Lynch threw three touchdowns and rushed for another as the visiting Huskies kept their perfect record intact with a comfortable win over the Boilermakers.

Da‘Ron Brown caught two touchdown passes and Juwan Brescacin hauled in another as Northern Illinois (4-0) scored on its first five possessions and never looked back. The Huskies’ defense forced five turnovers with Dechane Durante intercepting two passes and Jimmie Ward returning a pick for a score. Tommylee Lewis also chipped in with 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Rob Henry completed just 5-of-16 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions for Purdue (1-4) before he was pulled in favor of Danny Etling. The freshman quarterback fared a little better, completing 19-of-39 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. Cameron Posey, Akeem Hunt and Justin Sinz caught touchdown passes in a losing cause.

The Huskies opened the scoring when Mathew Sims kicked a 44-yard field goal before Purdue answered with Henry’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Hunt with 6:13 remaining in the first quarter. Northern Illinois reeled off 24 consecutive points after two touchdown catches by Brown and one from Brescacin to take a commanding 27-10 lead into halftime.

Northern Illinois padded its advantage as Lewis returned the opening second-half kickoff for a touchdown. The Huskies extended the advantage when Ward picked off a pass from Etling for a 62-yard score. Purdue cut into the lead when Etling threw his first career touchdown pass to Posey midway through the third quarter but touchdowns by Lynch and Tim Semisch put the game out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Illinois is the first MAC team to defeat two Big Ten opponents in a single regular season. … The Huskies have won 11 straight road contests. … Purdue fell to 50-37-4 all-time in homecoming games.