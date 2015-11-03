Preview: Northern Illinois at Toledo

Toledo goes after its eighth straight victory to start the season and 11th overall in what could be an offensive show against visiting Northern Illinois on Tuesday night. The No. 20 Rockets averaged 50.7 points over their last three games and attempt to snap a five-game losing streak against the Huskies as a difficult November slate begins to determine the Mid-American Conference West champion.

“All four teams remaining on our schedule are really good teams and present big challenges,” Rockets coach Matt Campbell told the Toledo Blade. “But our guys relish those challenges.” Senior quarterback Phillip Ely has thrown 13 of his 15 touchdown passes over the last four games for Toledo, including five as the Rockets rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to win at Massachusetts 51-35 on Oct. 24. Toledo has earned its highest national ranking since 1997 and will need a better defensive effort versus Northern Illinois, which is averaging 51 points during a three-game winning streak. Joel Bouagnon leads the nation’s 20th-ranked rushing offense for the Huskies with four straight 100-yard performances on the ground and 14 touchdowns overall.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Toledo -7

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (5-3, 3-1 MAC): Sophomore Shawun Lurry, who sat out part of the 49-21 victory over Eastern Michigan on Oct. 24 because of illness, is tied for first in the nation with seven interceptions. However, the Huskies have leaned on a potent offense to reach five straight MAC championship games – winning three – and quarterback Drew Hare is at the helm this year with 13 TD passes and three picks. Bouagnon boasts 862 yards rushing and Kenny Golladay is Hare’s top target with 46 receptions for 673 yards and four scores.

ABOUT TOLEDO (7-0, 4-0): Ely rebounded from three interceptions in the first half against UMass to lead the comeback and has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of the past two contests. Cody Thompson has 22 catches for 490 yards - and scored all four of his touchdowns this season in the last three games - while Corey Jones leads the team with 39 receptions and Alonzo Russell had a season-high 96 receiving yards versus UMass. Terry Swanson leads the Rockets’ ground attack with 590 yards and five touchdowns, gaining at least 97 in four straight outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Rockets have not allowed a sack this season in 253 passing attempts, joining Air Force as the only team in the nation to accomplish the feat.

2. Northern Illinois has converted 29-of-31 red-zone possessions into points - eighth in the nation - with 25 touchdowns.

3. Toledo is 19-3 at home under Campbell with eight straight victories on their field - the Glass Bowl.

PREDICTION: Toledo 45, Northern Illinois 35