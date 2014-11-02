Northern Iowa 42, Illinois State 28

(Updated: CHANGES turnovers forced by Illinois State to three in Para 3)

Northern Iowa 42, Illinois State28: David Johnson rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and ran back akickoff for another score to help the Panthers hand the visitingRedbirds their first loss of the season.Johnson’s kickoff return of 98yards put Northern Iowa (5-4, 3-2 MVFC) ahead for good in the fourthquarter and was the second special teams score of the game for thePanthers, who were outgained 315-235. Brion Carnes threw for 117yards and a touchdown while Kevin Vereen Jr. had three catches for 47yards and a score.

Marshaun Coprich rushed 27 timesfor 166 yards and three touchdowns for Illinois State (7-1, 4-1),which lost despite forcing three turnovers. Tre Roberson threw for 127yards and a touchdown, including four times to Cameron Meredith for57 yards.

Illinois State got on the boardquickly after Carnes fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, withCoprich going in from 28 yards out on the very next play. ThePanthers tied it when Charles Brown ran a blocked punt back 7 yards for a score, then surged ahead in the third quarter on Carnes‘28-yard pass to Vereen and Johnson’s 31-yard scoring run.

Coprich went in from 8 yards outto pull the Redbirds within seven heading to the fourth, thenscampered 76 yards for the tying score with nine minutes to play. ButJohnson returned the ensuring kickoff for the go-ahead score andadded an 18-yard scoring run with 4:12 to play, and the Northern Iowadefense intercepted Roberson with under a minute to play — with Tim Kilfoy taking the turnover back 32 yards for the score — to seal thewin.