Iowa State 31, Northern Iowa 7

The opportunities were there for Iowa State. It took the Cyclones until second half to start making the most of them.

After a sluggish first 30 minutes, Iowa State scored 14 third-quarter points to pull away from Northern Iowa for a 31-7 win on Saturday night in Ames, Iowa.

Miscues hampered the Cyclones early, with two missed field goal attempts and only one made field goal resulting from three straight series that started in Northern Iowa territory. But a second-quarter touchdown by Joshua Thomas was followed by 36-yard touchdown catch by Dondre Daley and a 13-yard touchdown reception by Allen Lazard in the third quarter.

Trever Ryen returned a punt 81-yard for touchdown in the fourth quarter and kicker Cole Netten hit a 24-yard field goal for the Cyclones.

Iowa State had 310 total yards. Quarterback Sam Richardson threw for 209 yards and the two scores.

The Iowa State defense neutralized Northern Iowa in the second half. The Panthers had 302 total yards, but 196 of those came before halftime.

Iowa State found defensive success thanks to its defensive line controlling the line of scrimmage. The Cyclones had 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. Defensive end Dale Pierson led the defense with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Northern Iowa quarterback Aaron Bailey rushed for 85 yards but struggled with intermediate and deep passes. He finished with 114 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Iowa State played without starting Daniel Burton, starting defensive end Trent Taylor and backup wide receiver Jauan Wesley. Burton underwent knee surgery in the offseason. Iowa State didn’t provide a reason for their absence before the conclusion of the game.