(Updated: CORRECTS Carnes’ line in graph 2 Light editing throughout)

Northern Iowa 40, Southern Illinois 21: David Johnson rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Panthers defeated the Salukis in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

Northern Iowa (7-4, 5-2 MVFC) won its fourth consecutive game behind Johnson and a defense that forced four Southern Illinois turnovers. Brion Carnes completed 18-of-28 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Salukis’ Ryan West went 20-for-35 for 187 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions before turning the game over to Mark Iannotti, who was much more efficient. Iannotti completed 14-of-17 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another.

The Panthers went up 7-0 on Braden Lehman’s leaping, 18-yard reception from Carnes before Max Busher returned an interception 24 yards to the Southern Illinois 1 to set up David Johnson’s 1-yard TD run.

A fumble recovery by Tate Omli for a touchdown gave the Panthers a 27-0 lead before Iannotti took over at quarterback for the Salukis (6-5, 3-4) in the fourth quarter. Iannotti hit MyCole Pruitt for a 17-yard touchdown and later scored from a yard out to cap a 16-play, 80-yard drive.