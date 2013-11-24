FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Iowa 28, Western Illinois 13
November 24, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Northern Iowa 28, Western Illinois 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED Norvell’s stats.)

Northern Iowa 28, Western Illinois 13: David Johnson rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns to power the host Panthers in their regular-season finale.

Ray Mitchell returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the final 4:09 of the first half to break the game open as Northern Iowa (7-5, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference) won its third straight following a five-game losing streak.

Trenton Norvell finished 23-for-52 for 252 yards and three interceptions for Western Illinois (4-8, 2-6), which lost for the sixth time in seven games. Kevin Kintzel had a 30-yard interception return for the Leathernecks.

Johnson’s 2-yard scoring run capped a 66-yard march late in the first quarter before the Panthers blew the game open with 21 second-quarter points. Johnson scored from 11 yards out and Mitchell brought back interceptions 44 and 72 yards for touchdowns for a 28-3 halftime lead.

Nathan Knuffman’s second field goal, a 37-yarder, interrupted the string of 28 unanswered points before Kintzel’s pick-six cut the deficit to 28-13 with six seconds left in the third quarter, but that’s as close as Western Illinois would get.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
