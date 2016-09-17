Preview: North Texas at Florida

With an early-season SEC showdown against Tennessee looming, No. 23 Florida will try to avoid looking ahead as it hosts North Texas on Saturday night. After a lackluster offensive performance in its opener against Massachusetts, the Gators exploded for 564 yards while the defense was dominant in a 45-7 blowout victory against Kentucky last week in The Swamp.

Luke Del Rio threw for 320 yards against Kentucky -- the most in an SEC game for a Florida quarterback since Chris Leak in 2004 against Arkansas -- while the defense held Kentucky to only 149 total yards with the help of three interceptions and four sacks. "I thought today we took a big step in coming together as a true football team with a common goal," Florida coach Jim McElwain told reporters after the game. "You didn't see a lot of separation between the different units. ... They played team football." The 45-point output ended a stretch of 10 straight games in which the Gators, who struggled on offense late last year, had scored 30 points or fewer. North Texas, 1-11 last season, is coming off a 40-21 win over FCS foe Bethune-Cookman in which true freshman quarterback Mason Fine got his first career start after Alabama transfer Alec Morris, a senior, threw three interceptions in a season-opening loss to SMU.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Florida -36.5

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (1-1): Fine was 11-of-22 passing for 108 yards and gained 46 yards on eight rushes while commanding an offense that rushed for 329 yards and gained 420 yards overall against Bethune-Cookman. "His numbers may not be eye-popping, but he led us on some touchdown drives and he really managed the game well," said first-year coach Sean Littrell, the offensive coordinator at North Carolina the past two seasons. Junior tailbacks Jeffrey Wilson (14 carries, 83 yards ,two touchdowns) and Willy Ivery (13 carries, 103 yards, one TD) led a running attack that averaged 6.5 yards per carry. The Mean Green defense, led by senior linebacker Courtney Finney (eight tackles, one sack and a touchdown-saving batted down pass), allowed only 78 yards in the opening half and 231 overall.

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-0): A key to Del Rio's big game was the improved play of the offensive line -- the quarterback said he was only touched once after the opening possession -- which struggled at times in the win over UMass. Better blocking also helped open up the rushing attack, which produced 244 yards after gaining only 107 against UMass, a total that was almost equaled by freshman Lamical Perine (105 yards on 17 carries). All-America cornerback candidate Teez Tabor, Quincy Wilson and Marcus Maye all had interceptions as the defense held Kentucky quarterback Drew Barker, who threw for more than 300 yards against Southern Mississippi, to 2-of-10 passing for 10 yards before he was benched in the third quarter.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida's defense is the only unit in the country ranked in the FBS top 20 in scoring defense (tied for sixth), rushing defense (17th), passing defense (sixth), total defense (second), sacks (tied for third), interceptions (tied for 16th) and opposing third-down conversion percentage (15th).

2. The status of Florida WR Antonio Callaway, who had a 78-yard touchdown reception against Kentucky, is listed as doubtful because of a quadriceps injury.

3. North Texas is 1-46 all-time against top-25 ranked teams, the only win coming in 1977 against San Diego State.

PREDICTION: Florida 48, North Texas 10