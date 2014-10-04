Indiana 49, North Texas 24: Nate Sudfeld and Shane Wynn connected on two long touchdown passes and Tevin Coleman rushed for 150 yards in the Hoosiers’ rout of the visiting Mean Green.Sudfeld finished 23-of-29 for 230 yards and three TDs, Wynn caught five passes for 127 yards and D‘Angelo Roberts added 102 rushing yards and two scores for Indiana (3-2), which was coming off a 37-15 home loss last week to Maryland. Coleman, who entered the game leading the nation averaging 173 yards per game, gained 115 in the third quarter for the Hoosiers, who recorded 290 of their 363 rushing yards after intermission.

Redshirt freshman Dajon Williams completed 18-of-34 for 205 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for North Texas (2-3), which posted a 24-21 win over Indiana in 2011. Carlos Harris caught a career-high 11 passes for 120 yards for North Texas, which entered yielding just 2.8 yards per rush.

Freshman linebacker Tegray Scales set up Coleman’s 1-yard plunge early in the game with an interception, and an onside kick set up Sudfeld’s 12-yard pass to Jordan Fuchs for a quick 14-0 lead. Sudfeld then hit Wynn for a 45-yard scoring pass with 32 seconds left in the first quarter before Williams threw a 20-yard TD pass to Harris to get the Mean Green within 21-7 at the half.

Roberts broke two tackles on a 47-yard touchdown run right up the middle 3 1/2 minutes into the second half and Coleman broke free for 74 yards down the left sideline to set up Roberts’ 3-yard TD run. Sudfeld and Wynn hooked up again for a 76-yard scoring pass late in the third for a 42-10 bulge before Williams threw two scoring passes in the fourth quarter. Devin Redding capped the scoring for Indiana with a 3-yard run in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Coleman’s has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven consecutive games and scored a rushing TD in 14 straight - both streaks are the longest in the nation. … Indiana forced two turnovers after posting just three in the first four games. … Wynn moved into fourth on the school’s all-time list in receptions (159) and receiving TDs (19).