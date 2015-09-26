Iowa 62, North Texas 16

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard got off to a hot start, running back Jordan Canzeri scored four touchdowns and the Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 with a 62-16 win over visiting North Texas at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Beathard completed all 15 of his pass attempts in the first half, including touchdown passes to Tevaun Smith and George Kittle to help the Hawkeyes jump out to a 35-13 halftime lead.

North Texas quarterback Andrew McNulty, who passed for a career-high 303 yards last week against Rice, completed 14 of 36 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Trevor Moore kicked three field goals, and Chris Loving caught a 6-yard touchdown on a trick play for the Mean Green (0-3).

Canzeri scored his fourth touchdown with 45 seconds left in the third quarter, and linebacker Josey Jewell returned an interception 34 yards for a score on North Texas’ ensuing possession to put the Hawkeyes in complete control heading into the fourth quarter. Iowa has had at least one interception returned for touchdown in eight consecutive seasons.

Canzeri finished with 115 yards on 22 carries with the four touchdowns. Beathard finished 18-of-21 for 278 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of action.

The Hawkeyes are 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

North Texas has lost 13 straight nonconference road games and falls to 1-38 since 2001 on the road in nonconference play.