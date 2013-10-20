North Texas 28, Louisiana Tech 13: Derek Thompson passed for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for another as the visiting Mean Green won back-to-back games for the first time since 2004.

Defensive back Zac Whitfield intercepted two passes, including one he returned 56 yards for the go-ahead ouchdown, and Brelan Chancellor caught five passes for 95 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, as North Texas (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) picked up its first road win in four tries.

Ryan Higgins, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run, completed 36-of-54 passes for 343 yards but didn’t throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice as Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) lost for the fourth time in five games. Andrew Guillot caught 10 passes for 99 yards for the Bulldogs, who managed only a pair of Kyle Fischer field goals over the final three quarters.

Louisiana Tech started strongly, taking a 10-0 lead on Higgins’ first-quarter touchdown run and Fischer’s 40-yard field goal with 6:13 left in the second quarter. But North Texas scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes to take a 14-10 halftime lead, the first coming on Thompson’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Chancellor and the second on Whitfield’s 56-yard interception return.

The Mean Green, who won for just the third time in 17 road games over the last three seasons, took control of the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs, the first a 3-yarder by Thompson followed by a 1-yarder by Brandin Byrd, who finished with a game-high 71 yards rushing on 14 carries. Fischer concluded the scoring with a 35-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.