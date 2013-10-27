(Updated: RECASTS 1st sentence in 5th graph)

North Texas 55, Southern Mississippi 14: Derek Thompson passed for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the visiting Mean Green dealt the Golden Eagles their 19th straight loss, the longest active streak in the nation.

North Texas, which won its third straight game, got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Reggie Pegram and Brandin Byrd. Antoinne Jimmerson also scored twice, once on a 6-yard run and the other on a 15-yard pass.

Freshman Nick Mullens made his first start for Southern Mississippi (0-7, 0-3 Conference USA), completing 12-of-31 passes for 210 yards but was also picked off three times. Mullens threw a 59-yard scoring pass to Dominique Sullivan early in the second quarter.

North Texas, which beat Southern Mississippi for the first time since 1978, led 41-7 at the half. The Mean Green (5-3, 3-1) opened the scoring on a 46-yard pass from Thompson to Brelan Chancellor, who finished with 127 receiving yards on four catches.

North Texas rushed for 229 yards with Pegram leading five players with 27 or more yards with 74. Sullivan finished with 97 receiving yards and George Payne capped the scoring for Southern Mississippi with a 2-yard run on its first possession of the second half.