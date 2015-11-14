Tennessee 24, North Texas 0

Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns and the Volunteers posted their first shutout since 2013 in a 24-0 win over North Texas on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kamara scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter, and running back Jalen Hurd tacked on a short touchdown run in the second quarter to help the heavily favored Volunteers take a 17-0 lead into halftime.

Kamara added a 15-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and the Vols’ defense did the rest, limiting the Mean Green to 199 total yards.

Kamara, a junior college transfer who originally signed with Alabama, finished with 127 yards on 15 carries. Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards.

Tennessee (6-4) became bowl eligible with the win and has a good opportunity to finish with eight wins. The Volunteers, who have won three in a row, finish the regular season at Missouri and at home against Vanderbilt.

North Texas, which fired coach Dan McCarney after an 0-5 start, fell to 1-9 on the season. The Mean Green are 1-4 under interim coach Mike Canales. Quarterback DaMarcus Smith completed 12 of 25 passes for 103 yards.