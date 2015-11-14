FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee 24, North Texas 0
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Football
November 14, 2015 / 8:33 PM / 2 years ago

Tennessee 24, North Texas 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennessee 24, North Texas 0

Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns and the Volunteers posted their first shutout since 2013 in a 24-0 win over North Texas on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kamara scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter, and running back Jalen Hurd tacked on a short touchdown run in the second quarter to help the heavily favored Volunteers take a 17-0 lead into halftime.

Kamara added a 15-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and the Vols’ defense did the rest, limiting the Mean Green to 199 total yards.

Kamara, a junior college transfer who originally signed with Alabama, finished with 127 yards on 15 carries. Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards.

Tennessee (6-4) became bowl eligible with the win and has a good opportunity to finish with eight wins. The Volunteers, who have won three in a row, finish the regular season at Missouri and at home against Vanderbilt.

North Texas, which fired coach Dan McCarney after an 0-5 start, fell to 1-9 on the season. The Mean Green are 1-4 under interim coach Mike Canales. Quarterback DaMarcus Smith completed 12 of 25 passes for 103 yards.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.