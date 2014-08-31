No. 24 Texas 38, North Texas 7: Linebacker Demarco Cobbs returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, capping a stifling defensive debut for new Longhorns coach Charlie Strong in a rout of the visiting Mean Green.

Texas (1-0) notched four interceptions in all andlimited North Texas (1-0) to only 94 yards of total offense, including 15passing. Meanwhile, quarterback David Ash (19-of-34 for 190 yards) passed for one touchdown and ran for another while tailback Malcolm Brown had 13 carries for 65 yards and a pair ofscores.

For North Texas, returning only nine startersfrom its Heart of Dallas Bowl-winning season a year ago, quarterbacks JoshGreer and Andrew McNulty had more interceptions than completions, finishing acombined 3-of-17 for 15 yards. The Mean Green scored their lone touchdown when James Jones pouncedon a fumble by Ash in the end zone midway through the final quarter.

Texas’ defense dominated from the outset,recording more interceptions (three) than first downs allowed (two) in the opening 30 minutes while surrendering only 31 total yards. Brownscored on a pair of short runs and Ash ran a bootleg for another TD as theLonghorns took a 21-0 lead into the break.

Texas opened the second half with a nine-play,75-yard drive that was capped by an 8-yard scoring pass from Ash to John Harris.After Jones’ TD put the Mean Green on the board, the Longhorns tacked on a 34-yard field goal by Nick Rose and Cobbs’ interception return to improve to 10-0all-time against their in-state rivals from Denton.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harris, a fifth-year senior whoentered the game with nine receptions for 190 yards, had seven catches for 110yards Saturday. … Texas C Dominic Espinosa, a 40-game starter, limped offthe field with a high-ankle sprain in the third quarter and did not return. … NorthTexas fell to 7-58 all-time against Big 12 Conference opponents.