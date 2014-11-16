UTEP 35, North Texas 17: Aaron Jones rushed for 177 yards and two long touchdowns as the host Miners became bowl-eligible with the Conference USA victory over the Mean Green.

Jones scored on runs of 42 and 54 yards and Nathan Jeffery added three scoring runs for UTEP (6-4, 4-2), which outrushed North Texas 351-100. Jameill Showers was 8-of-11 for 87 yards and ran for 33 yards on four carries.

Andrew McNulty was 16-of-28 for 107 yards and a touchdown and led the Mean Green in rushing with 67 yards on 12 carries. His teammates combined to gain 33 yards on 18 carries.

Jones’ 54-yard run in the third quarter gave UTEP a commanding 35-3 lead. North Texas scored twice in the fourth quarter on Jeffrey Wilson’s 29-yard catch and 2-yard run.

Jeffery had just four carries in the first half but three went for touchdowns on runs of 31, 2 and 5 yards as the Miners rolled up 218 yards on the ground by intermission. Jones had 102 yards on 10 carries as UTEP led 28-0 at the half.