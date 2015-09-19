Preview: Northwestern at Duke

Northwestern announced its intention to compete not only in the Big Ten but on a national level with its opening win against Stanford and is confident it can take out another Power 5 Conference opponent. Duke, which hosts the Wildcats on Saturday, has been just as impressive in its first two games and is ready to put up a stiff challenge.

Northwestern followed up its win over Stanford with a 41-0 victory over Eastern Illinois, prompting some confident comments from the players. “We expect to have a shutout next week (against Duke),” defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo told the Chicago Tribune. The Blue Devils, who have dominated Tulane and North Carolina Central by a combined 92-7 in their first two games, took offense when informed of those comments, and running back Shaun Wilson took to Twitter to respond. “That’s a gamble, mean what you say and say what you mean,” Wilson posted, accepting the challenge.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Duke -3.5

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2-0): The Wildcats’ defense has allowed a total of six points and 378 yards in the first two games. “We have something really special right now,” Odenigbo told reporters. “Our defense is doing something really well and we just have to keep building off it and never be satisfied.” That defense is getting plenty of rest thanks to an offense leaning heavily on the run game, which has produced a total of 569 yards on the ground in the first two contests.

ABOUT DUKE (2-0): That Wildcats defense will get a big test from Blue Devils quarterback Thomas Sirk, who is settling in nicely in his first year as the starter. Sirk piled up 604 yards passing and 154 more on the ground with a total of six touchdowns in the first two games and has yet to commit a turnover. “We have a scoring mentality on every play,” Sirk told reporters. “We’re trying to get the ball down the field. It doesn’t matter what it is, we’re just trying to get it in the end zone.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Northwestern defense held opponents to 3-of-26 on third downs in the first two games.

2. Duke is 10-2 in its last 12 home games.

3. Wildcats RB Justin Jackson has led the team in rushing yards in 14 straight games.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 21, Duke 20