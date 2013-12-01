(Updated: DELETES second reference to “Steve” in 4th graph CORRECTS spelling of Scheelhaase in 5th graph CORRECTS “its” to “their” in notes ADDS Colter TD breakdown in notes)

Northwestern 37, Illinois 34: Christian Jones had career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats outlasted the Fighting Illini to claim the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

Jones caught 13 passes for 182 yards - the first 100-yard game of his career - and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (5-7, 1-7 Big Ten), who averted a winless record in conference play. Trevor Siemian, starting in place of the injured Kain Colter, was 31-of-44 for 414 yards and four touchdowns and Rashad Lawrence and Dan Vitale also caught touchdown passes.

Nathan Scheelhaase threw for 307 yards and ran for 55 in becoming the school’s all-time leader in total offense with 10,666 yards, surpassing Juice Williams. Steve Hull had 13 catches for 155 yards and a score, and Josh Ferguson had 110 rushing yards to reach triple digits for the second straight game for the Fighting Illini (5-7, 1-7).

The Wildcats took a 10-0 lead behind a 19-yard field goal by Jeff Budzien, the school’s all-time leading scorer, and a 27-yard TD reception by Jones. Illinois forged ahead on Hull’s 25-yard touchdown catch and a 1-yard plunge by Ferguson, but the Wildcats scored 10 of the final 13 points, including Vitale’s 11-yard touchdown catch, to take a 20-17 halftime advantage.

Illinois needed less than 30 seconds of the second half to take a 24-20 the lead as Ferguson scampered for a 55-yard touchdown and held the lead as Budzien and Taylor Zalewski traded field goals. Lawrence completed an 11-play, 98-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown catch and Jones followed an interception by Tyler Scott with a sensational 7-yard touchdown catch before Scheelhaase threw the 55th and final touchdown of his career to Miles Osei from 11 yards out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colter finished his career with 2,166 passing yards, 2,180 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns - 28 rushing, 18 passing and four receiving. ... After two long scoring drives to start the game, the Wildcats gained 21 yards on their next 12 plays, which allowed Illinois to grab its first lead. ... Williams had 10,594 yards of total offense from 2006-09.