No. 16 Northwestern 24, Illinois 14

CHICAGO -- Running back Justin Jackson rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown, and No. 16 Northwestern held on for a 24-14 win against Illinois on Saturday at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson passed for 146 yards and a touchdown as Northwestern (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten) won its fifth consecutive game and secured the fourth 10-win season in school history.

Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt passed for 241 yards and rushed for a touchdown. Running back Josh Ferguson added 140 yards from scrimmage for Illinois (5-7, 2-6), which failed to earn bowl eligibility for the third time in the past four seasons.

Related Coverage Preview: Northwestern at Illinois

Northwestern led 21-7 late in the third quarter before Illinois sliced the deficit to 21-14 with a defensive touchdown. Nose tackle Chunky Clements deflected a low pass by Thorson, and linebacker Mason Monheim intercepted the ball and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown with 45 seconds to go in the quarter.

A 39-yard field goal by Northwestern kicker Jack Mitchell made it 24-14 with 11:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Illini’s comeback effort fizzled after Lunt threw an interception and kicker Taylor Zalewski missed a 27-yard field goal attempt on back-to-back drives.

Illinois opened the scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Lunt on a quarterback keeper. Lunt’s score with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter capped off a 12-play, 47-yard drive.

Northwestern evened the score at 7 on the next possession. Thorson connected with fullback Dan Vitale, who bobbled the football before hauling it in and sprinting toward the right pylon for a 19-yard touchdown.

A 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Warren Long put Northwestern on top 14-7 with 1:21 remaining in the quarter.

Northwestern increased its lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter. Jackson sprinted untouched into the end zone for a 3-yard score.

NOTES: Before the game, Illinois promoted Bill Cubit to coach and announced a two-year contract extension worth $1.2 million per season. Cubit had served as interim coach since Aug. 28, when he took over for Tim Beckman amid allegations of player mistreatment. “Bill has stepped in during an extremely difficult time and done an outstanding job in leading our football program since August,” interim athletic director Paul Kowalczyk said. ... Northwestern CB Nick VanHoose was carted off the field late in the second quarter after colliding with a teammate. ... Illinois RB Josh Ferguson moved into sixth place on the school’s all-time rushing list, surpassing former players Mikel Leshoure and Juice Williams. ... Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson threw his first touchdown pass since Oct. 24 against Nebraska.