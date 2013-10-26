Preview: Northwestern at Iowa

Northwestern and Iowa each started the season strongly, but now both are looking to end losing streaks in a Big Ten contest at Iowa. Northwestern was ranked in the top 25 for six consecutive weeks before dropping out after losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Another defeat at home to Minnesota has the Wildcats and head coach Pat Fitzgerald at 0-3 in conference play after opening 4-0 in non-conference action.

Iowa opened the season with a loss before rattling off four straight victories, the last of which came in its conference opener against Minnesota. Since then, the Hawkeyes have lost to Michigan State and No.4 Ohio State despite leading at halftime in both contests. “I don’t think our team has a problem finishing,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We played pretty good teams, and we couldn’t finish the game and they did. So we have to move on and see what we can do to be prepared to play 60 good minutes.”

TV: Noon ET, BTN. LINE: Iowa -4.5

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-3, 0-3 Big Ten): Quarterback Kain Colter is set to become the ninth player in Big Ten history with 2000 yards both passing and rushing. The senior, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, currently has 1,979 passing yards and 1,954 rushing in his career. Running back Venric Mark, who has appeared in just three games this season, will not play against Iowa.

ABOUT IOWA (4-3, 1-2): Quarterback Jake Rudock leads an Iowa team that has lost six of its last eight meetings with Northwestern. He has accounted for 16 touchdowns this season, and seven of his 11 scoring passes have gone for 20 or more yards. Running back Mark Weisman ranks third in the Big Ten with an average of 96.6 rushing yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa’s three losses are to teams with a combined record of 20-1.

2. The Wildcats are 12-20 in October under Fitzgerald.

3. Iowa’s Kevonte Martin-Manley leads the nation with a punt-return average of 25.8 yards.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 34, Iowa 31