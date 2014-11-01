Preview: Northwestern at Iowa

Iowa’s run at the Big Ten West Division title has hit a speed bump heading into Saturday’s game versus visiting Northwestern. The Hawkeyes saw a 14-point lead and an unblemished conference record fall by the wayside in a mistake-laden 38-31 loss at Maryland on Oct. 18, and the ensuing bye week brought no relief with multiple tailback injuries cropping up along with the disciplinary suspension of starting linebacker Reggie Spearman following his arrest for driving a moped while impaired by alcohol. “A bye week, sometimes we think it’s going to be sitting aroundand drinking tea and eating crumpets, but it doesn’t quite work that way,” Iowacoach Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly news conference. “… At least inseason there is a routine, so it’s good to be back in a game-week routine,quite frankly.”

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald can echothose sentiments this week after he also had to suspend a player – reserve linebackerBrett Walsh – for a bye-week underage-intoxication arrest. The Wildcats did getoff to a 3-2 start, including impressive Big Ten wins over Penn State andWisconsin, but losses to Minnesota and Nebraska followed. Northwestern now needs to win three of its final five games toavoid a second straight bowl-less season.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa -4

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten): Scoring anaverage of 20.9 points per game, the Wildcats rank 106th nationallyand only above Michigan (20.4) in the Big Ten. But don’t blame Justin Jackson,who has posted three consecutive 100-yard rushing games and ranks sixth among allFBS freshman tailbacks with his average of 90 yards per contest. Defensively,the Wildcats are only allowing 20.4 points per outing and are tied for secondin the Big Ten with a plus-five turnover differential.

ABOUT IOWA (5-2, 2-1): The Hawkeyes are banged upin the backfield with LeShun Daniels Jr. suffering a season-ending foot injuryin practice last week and Jordan Canzeri regarded as “dicey” for Saturday with anankle injury sustained in the loss to Maryland. As a result, freshmen JonathanParker and Akrum Wadley could be pressed into action Saturday to lighten theload of leading rusher Mark Weisman. On the flip side, stopping the run hasbeen a problem of late for Iowa as the Hawkeyes have been gashed for 528 yardsand six rushing touchdowns over the last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa holds a healthy 48-24-3 lead in theall-time series, including a 17-10 overtime home win last season, butNorthwestern has prevailed in six of the last nine meetings overall.

2. With a combined 25 seasons in their respectivepositions, Ferentz (16) and Fitzgerald (nine) are the two longest-tenured headcoaches in the Big Ten.

3. Northwestern LB Collin Ellis, the team’sfifth-leading tackler, will miss a second straight start as he recovers fromhis second concussion of the season.

PREDICTION: Iowa 24, Northwestern 21