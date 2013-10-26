(Updated: MINOR EDITS. REORGANIZED paragraphs 4 and 5.)

Iowa 17, Northwestern 10 (OT): C.J. Fiedorowicz caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in overtime as the Hawkeyes outlasted the visiting Wildcats in Big Ten play.

Jake Rudock avoided a blitz and found Fiedorowicz on 3rd-and-7 for the Hawkeyes (5-3, 2-2). Iowa’s Drew Ott had a sack on the first play of overtime for the Wildcats (4-4, 0-4), who were stopped on fourth down to end the game.

Kain Colter threw a 10-yard touchdown to Dan Vitale to get the Wildcats on the board in the third quarter. Jeff Budzien hit his 13th field goal of the season from 29 yards to tie the game at 10 with 9:09 remaining.

Damon Bullock had a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and finished with 52 yards rushing for the Hawkeyes, who have led at halftime in every game this season. Mike Meyer gave the Hawkeyes a 10-0 lead in the second quarter with a 38-yard field goal, but he missed a 42-yard attempt that would have given Iowa a three-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Rudock was 19-for-27 for 169 yards and also ran for 22 yards. Colter was 11-for-14 for 104 yards, and had 60 yards rushing for the Wildcats.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa’s John Morris had a sack and later recovered a fumble forced by Anthony Hitchens to halt a pair of Northwestern drives. ... Vitale had a 31-yard reception to key the Wildcats’ first touchdown drive. ... Chi Chi Ariguzo had a sack and interception to thwart an Iowa drive in the final minute of regulation. He also had a career-high 13 tackles.