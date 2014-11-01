Iowa 48, Northwestern 7: Mark Weisman ran for 94 yards and matched a career high with three touchdowns as the Hawkeyes dominated the visiting Wildcats.

Jake Rudock went 12-of-19 for 239 yards and atouchdown for Iowa (6-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which hit season highs in points andtotal yards (483). The Hawkeyes, who are now bowl-eligible for the 13thtime in the last 14 seasons, also received 106 yards and a TD on 15 carries from backuptailback Akrum Wadley, who gave Weisman a rest in the second half.

Northwestern (3-5, 2-3), meanwhile, was paced by 96rushing yards and a touchdown from freshman tailback Justin Jackson but droppedits third straight game. Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Zack Oliver were acombined 9-of-24 for 75 yards for the Wildcats, who failed to score in doubledigits for the first time this season and finished with a season-low 180 totalyards.

Iowa led 38-7 at halftime, and after a scorelessthird quarter added a Marshall Koehn 24-yard field goal early in the fourthquarter. Akrum capped off the rout with a 5-yard scoring run with 3:17remaining.

Iowa started fast with Jonathan Parker’s 54-yardreturn on the opening kickoff and never slowed down, scoring on Weisman’s 8- and 14-yard runs and a 48-yard Koehn field goal to jump out to a 17-0 lead. Linebacker BenNiemann blocked and recovered a Northwestern punt for a touchdown on the game’snext possession, and the Hawkeyes tacked on a 31-yard Rudock-to-Tevaun Smith scoringpass and a 14-yard Weisman run in the second quarter to cap off the 38-7 first halfin which they scored as many TDs (five) as the Wildcats had first downs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Weisman now has 29 career rushingtouchdowns to rank third on Iowa’s all-time list. … The win was Iowa’s secondstraight in the series, but Northwestern still has prevailed in six of the last10 meetings. … The home team, though, has now won five straight in series.