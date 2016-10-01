Northwestern surprises Iowa, 38-31

The Iowa Hawkeyes were stunned on Homecoming Saturday, falling 38-31 to the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium.

It was the Wildcats' first victory over Iowa since 2012 and first win over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City since 2009.

Northwestern (2-3, 1-1) jumped out to a 17-7 lead it took into the second quarter when momentum began to shift back in Iowa's favor. A 22-yard reception by sophomore receiver Jay Scheel set up a six-yard touchdown run by junior running back Akrum Wadley, who had two rushing scores in the game.

The Hawkeyes would get the ball back right before halftime and took a 21-17 lead when senior quarterback C.J. Beathard connected with senior receiver Riley McCarron on a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Iowa (3-2, 1-1) tacked on a field goal by freshman kicker Keith Duncan to extend the lead to seven points, but the pendulum swung back in Northwestern's favor.

The Wildcats responded with a 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with sophomore quarterback Clayton Thorson finding senior wideout Austin Carr for a 16-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

Northwestern took the lead later in the third quarter when junior running back Justin Jackson broke off a 58-yard touchdown run up the middle and the Wildcats went into the fourth quarter 31-24.

Carr would haul in his third touchdown reception of the game in the fourth quarter to push Northwestern's lead to 14 points. The score covered 25 yards and Carr, who entered Saturday's game leading the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yards, finished with six catches for 73 yards.

Iowa trimmed the deficit to 38-31 when senior running back LeShun Daniels scored from one yard with 8:10 remaining.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes, but Northwestern preserved the win when redshirt freshman Trae Williams intercepted Beathard's pass on a third-and-6 play.

Iowa plays at Minnesota next week, Northwestern enters its bye week before playing at No. 17 Michigan State on Oct. 15.