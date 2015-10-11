EditorsNote: Update 1: writethru

No. 18 Michigan routs No. 13 Northwestern

Four weeks ago, when Michigan welcomed a ranked team to the Big House, head coach Jim Harbaugh told his players not to listen to anyone telling the Wolverines to pat themselves on the back.

As that chorus grows louder, Michigan rolled to a fifth consecutive win, annihilating No. 13 Northwestern 38-0 Saturday at Michigan Stadium, the drumbeat begins for the Wolverines’ showdown with another unbeaten Big Ten contender, No. 4 Michigan State.

“It’s going to demand that we’re at our very best,” Harbaugh said Saturday following a third consecutive shutout win, which is likely to elevate the Wolverines from No. 18 in the AP poll.

The Spartans and Ohio State, ranked first in the country, are the lone unbeatens in the Big Ten East.

Harbaugh said getting the shutout was important to the defense.

“That front is fast and physical and big. We lost all or most of our matchups against it today,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “We played terribly. They kicked our butts.”

The Wolverines have not allowed a point in the last 12 quarters for the first time since 1980, outscoring the opposition 97-0. The Wildcats (5-1) mustered 38 yards on 25 running plays (1.5 yards per rush), had 168 total yards and converted just two of 13 third downs.

Derrick Green’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter raised Michigan’s lead, sapping more than seven minutes off the clock and covering 66 yards. Green and De‘Veon Smith combined for 116 yards on 20 carries for Michigan.

The Wolverines led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, the most points allowed by Northwestern’s top-ranked defense this season, and had the game salted away early in the second half.

“You can’t give away momentum,” Fitzgerald said.

Northwestern led the FBS in scoring defense at 7.0 points per game entering Saturday’s loss but the biggest issues for the Wildcats were special teams and a sluggish offense.

Kenny Allen kicked a 47-yard field goal to stake Michigan to a 31-0 lead in the third quarter.

Michigan led 28-0 at halftime and dominated from the jump on a 96-yard kickoff return by Jehu Chesson and junior cornerback Joudon Lewis added a pick-6 on a 37-yard return in the second quarter on which he ripped the ball away from Northwestern junior wide receiver Mike McHugh as McHugh leapt, made the catch and was crashing to the ground on the Wolverines’ sideline.

“The fellas,” Harbaugh said, “came out ballin’ right from the start. I‘m really pleased.”

Quarterback Jake Rudock capped Michigan’s 21-point quarter with a 2-yard TD run to end a six-play, 75-yard drive with 2:35 left in the first quarter. Rudock was 17 of 23 for 179 yards.

Fitzgerald, who had no luck containing Rudock while he was at Iowa, said he’ll be thrilled to see Rudock graduate.

Northwestern spun its wheels thanks to penalties, offensive line breakdowns and was limited to 105 total yards in the first half. The Wildcats had 16 carries for 24 yards at halftime.

NOTES: Michigan has outscored opponents 154-7 in the past 20 quarters. ... Northwestern (5-1) hosts No. 22 Iowa (6-0) next week. ... Michigan LB James Ross will not play in the first half next week. He was ejected for targeting. ... Michigan State won the past two meetings by a combined score of 64-17. Michigan won 12-10 in 2012. ... The New York Philharmonic brass section joined Michigan’s marching band at halftime, part of a five-year agreement with the music program.