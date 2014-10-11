Preview: Northwestern at Minnesota

Northwestern rebounded from a rough start with three impressive victories and looks to maintain its lead in the Big Ten West Division at Minnesota on Saturday. Northwestern allowed only 27 points during its winning streak, including a 20-14 triumph over then-No. 16 Wisconsin last Saturday. The Golden Gophers, who enjoyed a bye week after winning at Michigan 30-14 on Sept. 27, are led by David Cobb’s 722 yards rushing and a solid defense.

The Wildcats, who opened with home losses to California and Northern Illinois, will try for their first 3-0 start in Big Ten play since 2000 when they won the title. “I think we’re definitely playing with a lot more passion and a lot more physicality than we did earlier in the year,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. Minnesota won 20-17 in 2013, but the Wildcats have won five of the last seven overall as the teams approach their 90th meeting.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -4

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-2, 2-0 Big Ten): While the defense has raised its game over the last three games and the Wildcats boast eight interceptions – four against Wisconsin – the offense has been more efficient. Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw three interceptions in the first two games and one since while averaging 220 yards passing in wins over Penn State and Wisconsin. Freshman Justin Jackson had a season-best 162 yards rushing last week and superback Dan Vitale has a team-high 20 receptions.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-1, 1-0): Cobb keys the ground attack, standing fourth in the Big Ten and sixth in the nation with 144.4 yards per game, and he has scored four times. Quarterback Mitch Leidner (40-of-76, 529 yards) has struggled with injuries but should be ready for Northwestern, and his backup Chris Streveler is second on the team in rushing with 217 yards. Minnesota has allowed 19 points per game and senior linebacker Damien Wilson leads the team with 10.2 tackles per contest - 22nd in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cobb needs 11 yards rushing to become the 14th Minnesota player to reach 2,000.

2. Northwestern DL Dean Lowry leads the team with four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks and S Godwin Igwebuike had three interceptions last week.

3. Minnesota would be 5-1 for the first time since 2008 and 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 with a victory.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 28, Northwestern 17