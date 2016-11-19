Preview: Northwestern at Minnesota

Minnesota looks to bounce back from a disheartening Week 11 loss when it hosts Northwestern on Saturday. The Gophers, who had won four straight games heading into their showdown with Nebraska, saw any realistic shot of winning the Big Ten West title dashed when they dropped a 24-17 decision to the Cornhuskers - but they can still finish with their most wins in a single season since 2003.

Minnesota has won five of its six home contests, including two straight conference games in Minneapolis, and hopes to avenge an ugly 27-0 defeat to the Wildcats in 2015. Northwestern ended a two-game slide with a convincing 45-17 win against Purdue to move back to .500. The Wildcats have won three of their last four road games, including victories against Michigan State and Iowa, and hope to become bowl eligible by beating Minnesota for the second consecutive year. "At the end of the day we need to find a way to get into the postseason," Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters. "I've been a part of a bunch of bowl games and that's what makes this game so special."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN. LINE: Northwestern -1

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-5, 4-3 Big Ten): Clayton Thorson threw for a career-high 352 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as the Wildcats racked up over 600 yards of offense in the win against Purdue. Austin Carr, who was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Monday, caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns to equal the program record for most TD receptions in a single season with 12. John Moten IV was named the Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week after rushing for a career-high 119 yards on 16 carries against the Boilermakers.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten): Rodney Smith scored for the fifth straight game and needs three more touchdowns to catch Marion Barber III (17) in second place for most rushing TDs in a single season. Minnesota will honor 13 players for Senior Day, including starting quarterback Mitch Leidner, wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky and team captain Damarius Travis. Offensive lineman Jared Weyler, who has started the last eight games, will miss Saturday's game with a torn triceps while right tackle Jonah Pirsig will be a game-time decision after hobbling off with an ankle injury against Nebraska.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Northwestern has won three of the last four meetings in Minneapolis.

2. Smith has rushed for nine touchdowns in his last five games.

3. Thorson has thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight straight games.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 21, Minnesota 20