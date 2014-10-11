Minnesota 24, Northwestern 17: Jalen Myrick snapped a tie with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 7:19 remaining and the Golden Gophers edged the visiting Wildcats in a Big Ten contest.

Mitch Leidner completed 10-of-15 passes for 153 yards while running for a pair of scores and David Cobb rushed for 97 yards to become the 14th Minnesota player to reach 2,000 in his career. The Golden Gophers (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten) stopped Northwestern on fourth down at the Minnesota 33 with 1:35 left and held on from there.

Trevor Siemian went 32-of-50 through the air for 269 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats (3-3, 2-1), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Freshman Justin Jackson ran for 106 yards and caught a touchdown pass for Northwestern.

The Wildcats went 97 yards in 13 plays, aided by a roughing-the-passer call, and Siemian snuck in from to 2 to forge a 17-17 tie with 7:32 left in the game. Myrick, a sophomore defensive back, took the ensuing kickoff up the middle and slanted toward the left sideline before beating everyone to the end zone.

Leidner capped an 11-play drive with a 1-yard run to open the scoring before Northwestern countered with a 16-play drive, ending on an 11-yard strike from Siemian to Jackson early in the second quarter. Leidner’s 52-yard pass to Maxx Williams set up the quarterback’s second 1-yard TD dive as Minnesota led 14-10 at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota is 5-1 for the first time since 2008 and 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2004. … Siemian became the ninth Northwestern QB to throw for at least 5,000 yards. The senior has 5,040. … Coach Jerry Kill is 22-0 when leading or tied at halftime with Minnesota.