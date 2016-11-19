Leidner leads Minnesota past Northwestern

Mitch Leidner passed for one fourth quarter touchdown and ran for another as Minnesota pulled away late and claimed a 29-12 Big Ten victory over Northwestern on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Leading 15-6 in the final period, the Golden Gophers quarterback tossed a 9-yard touchdown strike to Drew Wolitarsky with 6:46 left to extend the lead to 22-6. The visiting Wildcats trimmed the margin to 22-12 four minutes later on Clayton Thorson's 9-yard touchdown strike to Flynn Nagel.

Related Coverage Preview: Northwestern at Minnesota

Leidner then locked down the decision after Minnesota recovered a Northwestern onside kick and capped a short drive with a 12-yard run with 2:31 to play.

The Golden Gophers (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) have eight wins for the third time in four seasons. Northwestern (5-6, 4-4 Big Ten) still needs one victory to lock down bowl eligibility for the 13th time in program history.

Minnesota took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in seven plays, capped by Rodney Smith's five-yard touchdown run for the lone first half touchdown.

Golden Gophers kicker Emmit Carpenter added field goals of 19 and 42 yards, the second coming with 45 seconds left in the half to open a 12-0 lead.

Wildcats kicker Jack Mitchell missed a 44-yard field goal with 2:13 left in the opening quarter.

Carpenter's 30-yard field goal with 6:28 left in the third quarter extended the led to 15-0.

Northwestern finally got on the board with 2:17 left in the third when Justin Jackson capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion try failed.

Leidner was 14-of-25 for 197 yards while Northwestern's Thorson went 28-of-45 for 276 yards.