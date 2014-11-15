Preview: Northwestern at Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s turnover problems are starting to avalanche on a team that had national title aspirations less than a month ago. The 16th-ranked Fighting Irish hope to protect the ball - and avoid their third loss in four games - when they host Northwestern on Saturday. Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson has a whopping 17 turnovers in the last six games, including five in last weekend’s 55-31 loss to Arizona State.

“We’ve just got to clean it up,” said Golson, who threw for a career-high 446 yards against the Sun Devils but also had a career-worst four interceptions. “There are 10 other guys that have a lot to do with those turnovers,” added Irish coach Brian Kelly in defense of his quarterback. “He’s got 10 other players that have to do their job, and they’ve got to do their job better.” The Wildcats know that they can do their jobs much better, as well, as they’ve dropped four straight games without scoring more than 17 points in any of those contests.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -17.5

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-6): The Wildcats went for a game-winning two-point conversion with three seconds left against Michigan last week, but quarterback Trevor Siemian slipped on the play, sending Northwestern to its 13th loss in 17 games since starting last season 4-0. Siemian has thrown 337 passes this season but just five touchdowns and only one pass longer than 35 yards. Freshman Justin Jackson is looking to bounce back after scuffling to the tune of 35 yards on 17 carries last week, after averaging 123 rushing yards over his previous four contests.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (7-2): It’s been a roller-coaster season not only for Golson but for running back Tarean Folston, who played sparingly through the first half of the campaign and then averaged 122 rushing yards during a three-game stretch only to regress to 30 yards on 11 attempts last week. One player who has maintained a consistent level of play for the Fighting Irish is sophomore wideout William Fuller, who has nine receiving TDs this season, including at least one in eight of the nine games. Both of the Irish’s losses this year have come on the road, but they have won seven straight games and 17 of their last 18 at Notre Dame Stadium.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Two of Northwestern’s best performances this season have come on the road - a stunning 29-6 win at Penn State and a 24-17 loss at Minnesota in a game where the teams were tied with under eight minutes left.

2. Notre Dame’s defense has recorded at least one interception in 12 straight games.

3. The Irish lead the all-time series 37-8-2, including 16-4 at home. The teams are meeting for the first time since Northwestern upset Notre Dame in the 1995 season opener.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 9