Nineteen years later, Northwestern beats Notre Dame again

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Pat Fitzgerald was a standout 20-year-old linebacker for the Northwestern Wildcats the last time he faced a heavily favored team from Notre Dame.

On Saturday, two weeks shy of his 40th birthday, Fitzgerald coached Northwestern against Notre Dame in the first meeting between the teams since 1995.

Fitzgerald’s role was different but the result was the same as the Wildcats rallied for a stunning 43-40 win in overtime.

“It’s much more enjoyable today,” Fitzgerald said with a grin.

Northwestern kicker Jack Mitchell made a 41-yard field goal on the first series of overtime to seal the win for the Wildcats (4-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of a bowl berth. Wildcats quarterback Trevor Siemian threw for 284 yards and a touchdown while running back Justin Jackson added 149 rushing yards and a touchdown.

No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) dropped its second consecutive game and fell for the second time in the past 19 contests on its home field. Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson rushed for one touchdown and threw for three, all of which went to wide receiver William Fuller.

Both teams combined for 80 points and 1,045 total yards in regulation.

A fumble by Notre Dame running back Cam McDaniel with 1:28 to go in the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats a chance to erase a 40-37 deficit. Northwestern safety Ibraheim Campbell stripped the ball loose from McDaniel, and linebacker Jimmy Hall pounced on it to give the Wildcats offense the ball at their 28-yard line with no timeouts remaining.

“When that happened, the sideline was crazy,” Siemian said.

Siemian led Northwestern into scoring territory with a nine-play, 44-yard drive. Mitchell made a 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to force overtime.

On the first possession of overtime, Notre Dame kicker Kyle Brindza missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt to set up the win for Northwestern.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said four turnovers, two missed field goals and a botched extra-point attempt ultimately cost his team the game. The Fighting Irish were outgained in total yards by Northwestern by a margin of 547-498.

“So many things happened in that game that it’s hard to put them all in perspective as I‘m standing here right now,” Kelly said. “I think the thing that stands out is that we had the game pretty much in our hands, and we turned the ball over.”

The Wildcats trailed 40-29 with 10:34 remaining in the fourth quarter after Fuller’s third touchdown reception from Golson. Fuller also scored on a pair of 23-yard receptions, including one in the second quarter and one in the third.

Northwestern closed the gap to 40-37 after Siemian’s six-yard rushing touchdown and running back Warren Long’s two-point conversion with 4:10 to go in the fourth.

Notre Dame led 27-23 after a frenetic first half that featured one tie and three lead changes.

Golson opened the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown run on Notre Dame’s fourth play from scrimmage. Northwestern evened the score at 7-7 less than three minutes later on a two-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Matt Alviti.

Notre Dame regained the lead on a 32-yard fumble recovery by safety Austin Collinsworth with 7:15 to go in the first quarter, but a blocked extra-point attempt and score by Northwestern trimmed the deficit to 13-9.

By then, Fitzgerald said, he sensed the game could come down to the wire.

“The way that our guys persevered and fought was the hallmark of what we’ve tried to do all season long,” Fitzgerald said. “We were just able to be able to make one more big play.”

Mitchell connected on field goals from 31 yards, 46 yards and 45 yards in the second half for Northwestern. Jackson and wide receiver Kyle Prater also scored touchdowns for the Wildcats, who managed only nine points a week earlier in a loss against Michigan.

Kelly dismissed questions about whether he might consider making a quarterback change after back-to-back losses. Golson’s backup is Malik Zaire, a sophomore who has shown glimpses of athleticism during sporadic playing opportunities.

“If we don’t turn the football over, I don’t think we’re having this conversation,” Kelly said.

Golson said the loss would be tough to accept.

“It was definitely tough,” said Golson, who lost a fumble and threw an interception. “We killed ourselves with four turnovers.”

NOTES: Notre Dame S Austin Collinsworth scored on a fumble recovery on his first defensive play since returning from a shoulder injury. Collinsworth, the son of broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, had not played since Oct. 11 against North Carolina. ... Northwestern RB Treyvon Green posted the Wildcats’ longest run of the season with a 45-yard gain in the first half. ... Notre Dame DT Daniel Cage left the game after injuring his left leg on Northwestern’s opening drive. ... Northwestern picked up two points on a blocked extra point and return for a score by CB Nick VanHoose. The Wildcats’ block snapped a streak of 89 consecutive extra-point attempts for Notre Dame PK Kyle Brindza.