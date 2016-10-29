Preview: Northwestern at Ohio State

Coming off a crushing loss at Penn State, Ohio State aims to pick up the pieces Saturday when the No. 8 Buckeyes host Northwestern in a Big Ten clash. The Buckeyes have defeated the Wildcats in 29 of the last 30 meetings and certainly need a win this weekend to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Ohio State dominated its opponents through five games before escaping with an overtime win against Wisconsin followed by the 24-21 setback at Penn State. Still, quarterback J.T. Barrett - the school's all-time leader with 90 touchdowns accounted for - believes his team can bounce back quickly in a must-win situation. "I think we just have to go to work," he said. "Losing happens in football. We do the best we can to prevent it. All the work we put in in the offseason, training camp, so that we try to do our best to succeed and not lose. You go back to what you were built upon. Toughness, grinding, I think that's what we are going to go back to, and try to make sure this doesn't happen." Northwestern has rebounded from a 1-3 start to win three consecutive games, including a 24-14 triumph against Indiana a week ago.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -27

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten): Clayton Thorson passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in last week's victory over Indiana, giving him nine touchdowns and one interception (and two rushing scores) in the last three games. Justin Jackson has accounted for 82 percent of the team's rushing yardage this season and fell just short of his third straight 100-yard effort versus the Hoosiers. Austin Carr, meanwhile, has gone over 100 yards receiving in four of the last five outings and has scored nine touchdowns, all of them coming in the last six games.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (6-1, 3-1): The Buckeyes have given up 47 points in the last two games after yielding a total of 54 points in the first five games, although the unit still boasts some impressive stats. Ohio State's defense has given up eight touchdowns all year (while scoring four of their own) and has allowed only two rushing scores all season. Curtis Samuel was a bright spot against Penn State with eight catches for 68 yards - both team highs - and a 74-yard touchdown run that helped Ohio State build a 21-7 lead before a disastrous fourth quarter.

EXRA POINTS

1. Northwestern CB Matthew Harris, a four-year starter, announced his retirement earlier this week due to repeated concussions.

2. Barrett needs one touchdown to match former Michigan QB Denard Robinson (91) for second place on the all-time Big Ten list. He is five behind ex-Purdue QB Drew Brees for the top spot in league history.

3. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has suffered only four back-to-back losses in 15 seasons as a head coach.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 49, Northwestern 23