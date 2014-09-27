Preview: Northwestern at Penn State

The James Franklin era at Penn State has begun with four straight victories, led by quarterback Christian Hackenberg and a defense that is allowing 11 points per game. The Nittany Lions look to continue that trend when they host Northwestern on Saturday in a Big Ten battle. Penn State leads the nation in rushing defense and has not allowed 300 yards of offense in any of the first four contests while Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters his offense needs to be more consistent.

Northwestern lost to California and Northern Illinois before breaking through with a 24-7 victory last week against Western Illinois and averages 343.7 yards  103rd in the nation. Hackenberg has posted a Big Ten-best 315.3 yards passing per contest and has a stable of talented receivers who hope to take advantage of a Wildcats defense that allowed almost 12 yards per reception. The Nittany Lions, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2008, have beaten Northwestern six straight times since their one loss at home to the Wildcats in 2004.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Penn State -10.5

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten): Trevor Siemian has never been a high-percentage passer, but his quarterback rating is down from 126.4 last year to 106.5 through the first three games. Siemian has thrown two touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked eight times and has three receivers who have accumulated at least 100 yards, led by Cameron Dickerson (129). Freshman Justin Jackson has 184 yards on the ground to pace a Wildcats rushing attack averaging only 3 yards a carry.

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-0, 1-0): The only concern with Hackenbergs play early on has been the five interceptions he has thrown. However, the sophomore has done a good job spreading the ball around to receivers Geno Lewis (25 receptions, 462 yards) and DaeSean Hamilton (30, 402) while tight end Jesse James (12, 146) is also a major threat. The Nittany Lions are only averaging 3.3 yards per rush, but running backs Bill Belton, Akeel Lynch and Zach Zwinak have combined for seven touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State LB Mike Hull leads the team with 37 tackles and DT Anthony Zettel is among the national leaders with seven tackles for loss.

2. Northwestern DE Ifeadi Odenigbo matched a Big Ten record last week with three forced fumbles.

3. Franklin can become the second Penn State coach to win his first five games, matching Dick Harlow in 1915.

PREDICTION: Penn State 31, Northwestern 13