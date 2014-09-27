EditorsNote: Update 2: writethru

Northwestern ransacks Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- If Penn State’s Beaver Stadium is a “cathedral of college football,” as Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said, his Wildcats came in and ransacked the place on Saturday afternoon.

Trevor Siemian threw for 258 yards and ran for three one-yard touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-2) opened Big Ten play with a 29-6 rout of the previously unbeaten Nittany Lions (4-1).

It was Northwestern’s second straight victory, and the first loss at PSU for new coach James Franklin.

“We talked about 70 vs. 100,000,” said Fitzgerald, once a Wildcats linebacker.

He was referring, respectively, to the number of Northwestern players making the trip to PSU, and the enormity of Beaver Stadium, which welcomed 102,910 fans for the school’s homecoming game.

“My last two years (as a player), I went 15-1 in the Big Ten,” Fitzgerald said, “and the one loss was here. I‘m jealous of the guys. I wish I could still play.”

As it was, he saw his team outgain the Lions, 361-266, in offensive yards. Siemian completed 21 of 37 passes, with seven of the completions going to Dan Vitale, for 113 yards.

“Our offensive and defensive lines played their best game of the year,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve been a very immature football team that we’re seeing mature before our eyes.”

Linebacker Anthony Walker also returned an interception 49 yards for a fourth-quarter TD, part of a dominant effort by the much-maligned Northwestern defense.

Ranked in the lower third of the conference in passing defense, rushing defense and total defense, the Wildcats limited the Lions to 50 yards on the ground, on 25 rushes. They also sacked Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg four times.

Walker had eight tackles and fellow linebacker Chi Chi Ariguzo had seven for Northwestern, which had lost nine of its previous 11 games. The only victories in that stretch came last year over lowly Illinois and last week over Western Illinois, an FCS opponent.

The Wildcats also ended a six-game losing streak to Penn State, though the first five of those victories were vacated by PSU as a result of NCAA sanctions handed down in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.

Hackenberg went 22 of 45 for 216 yards through the air. Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton had six catches for 100 yards.

“I take full responsibility,” Franklin said. “We weren’t ready to play today. On offense and defense, I thought we could’ve played a lot better. We made a lot of mistakes. We’re having the same issue that keeps popping up all year long; that’s consistently running the ball and being able to protect the quarterback.”

The Lions have a bye next week, before resuming their season on Oct. 11 at Michigan.

“The bye week,” Franklin said, “couldn’t come at a better time.”

Miles Shuler returned Penn State’s first punt of the day 42 yards to the Penn State 31 and, on third-and-8, Siemian hit Mike McHugh along the right sideline for a gain of 28, to the 1. Siemian sneaked it in on the next play.

After another PSU punt Northwestern marched 60 yards in 10 plays, culminating in another Siemian sneak. The key play was Siemian’s 18-yard connection with Tony Jones on third-and-10.

The Lions did not score until Sam Ficken kicked a 42-yard field goal with five seconds left in the first half, culminating a 10-play, 55-yard drive that was aided by a roughing-the-punter penalty.

Ficken cut the gap to 14-6 with a 36 yarder early in the third quarter, a kick set up by Jesse Della Valle’s 49-yard punt return.

Walker’s interception and runback made it 20-6 just 11 seconds into the fourth quarter. Kicker Jack Mitchell missed the point after, but made a 23-yard field goal with 13:06 left. That score came after Hackenberg was sacked by Xavier Washington and lost a fumble that was recovered by Connor Mahoney at the Penn State 15.

Siemian added his final one-yard sneak with 7:22 to play, after Northwestern stopped the Lions on downs at their own 28. Mitchell again missed the conversion kick.

NOTES: Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said cornerback Matt Harris, who was strapped to a backboard and carted off with 2:03 left in the third quarter after suffering an apparent spinal injury, had been examined and released from a nearby hospital, and was expected to return to Evanston, Ill., with the rest of the team. ”All his tests are clear,“ Fitzgerald said. ”That’s unbelievable news.“ Harris was injured while tackling Hackenberg on a scramble -- a play that did not count because of a Penn State penalty. ”I was over by (the Penn State) sideline, and Matt was in a good place,“ Fitzgerald said. ”I said to him, “Matt, this is coach, I‘m here.’ He said, ‘Go win it!’ I said, ‘Matt, relax.’ ” Harris gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd as he left the stadium.