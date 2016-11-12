Preview: Northwestern at Purdue

Justin Jackson is poised to become the first running back in Northwestern history to rush for 1,000 yards in three straight seasons and has the perfect opponent to do it against as the Wildcats visit Purdue on Saturday in a Big Ten game. Jackson needs 90 yards to accomplish the feat, which shouldn't be a problem considering the Boilermakers are 121st among the 128 FBS teams at defending the run, permitting 248.3 yards per game.

Jackson averaged 131.5 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first two meetings against Purdue and the Wildcats could use another big game from him as they attempt to become bowl eligible. Pat Fitzgerald's crew played well before succumbing to two of the Big Ten's best in Ohio State and Wisconsin and needs two wins in its final three games to play in a bowl game for the second straight season. The Boilermakers haven't been much better under interim coach Gerald Parker than they were under Darrell Hazell, dropping three straight games by an average margin of 21 points. Behind solid play from quarterback David Blough, Purdue led at halftime in two of those games and was tied in the other, but could not sustain its play while getting outscored 78-38 in the second half.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Northwestern -13.5

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-5, 3-3 Big Ten): The connection between sophomore quarterback Clayton Thorson and junior wide receiver Austin Carr has been strong this season, accounting for 70 receptions, 1,010 yards and 10 touchdowns. The duo has made huge strides from a season ago, when Thorson threw more interceptions than touchdowns and Carr, who ranks No. 10 in the nation in receiving yards this season, had only 16 catches and two scores. There is a big drop off in the receiver group after Carr as no other player has more than 26 catches.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-6, 1-5): The Boilermakers, who own the distinction of ranking in the bottom 10 of the FBS in rushing offense and defense, feature a pass-heavy offense that has produced six receivers with at least 27 receptions. DeAngelo Yancey is the best of the group, having gone for 20.1 yards per catch and seven touchdowns. Domonique Young, Bilal Marshall, Cole Herdman, Cameron Posey and Markell Jones make up the rest of group with at least 27 receptions apiece while Brycen Hopkins has made the most of his 10 catches, scoring four times.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wildcats have won four out of the last five meetings, but face a 50-29-1 deficit in the series.

2. Northwestern's Ifeadi Odenigbo leads the Big Ten with eight sacks and the Wildcats are 3-0 in conference games when he has a sack and 0-3 when he doesn't.

3. With 3,515 career yards, Jackson stands fourth on Northwestern's all-time rushing list with a chance to catch Darnell Autry (3,793) and Tyrell Sutton (3,886).

PREDICTION: Northwestern 27, Purdue 10