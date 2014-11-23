FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northwestern 38, Purdue 14
November 23, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Northwestern 38, Purdue 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Northwestern 38, Purdue 14: Freshman Justin Jackson ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns and the Wildcats’ defense turned four first-half turnovers into 17 points en route to an easy Big Ten victory against the host Boilermakers. Jackson scored on runs of nine and 68 yards to break the 1,000-yard mark for the season for Northwestern (5-6, 3-4 Big Ten), which forced a season-high five turnovers and played the last 2 1/2 quarters without starting quarterback Trevor Siemian (lower body injury). Siemian completed 7-of-12 for 93 yards and a TD and Kyle Prater had four catches for 82 yards for an offense that has scored 81 points during its two-game winning streak after scoring just 50 points during a four-game losing streak.

Austin Appleby was 26-of-48 for 251 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions for Purdue (3-8, 1-6), which has lost all eight home conference games under second-year coach Darrell Hazell. Akeem Hunt ran for 60 yards and scored a TD through the air as the Boilermakers lost for the 12th time in the last 13 Big Ten home contests.

Siemian hit Dan Vitale on a 25-yard touchdown pass just under three minutes in after an interception by Jimmy Hall. Jackson then cashed in a Purdue fumble with a 9-yard TD run late in the first after Siemian hit Prater for a first down on a 4th-and-14. The Wildcats pushed the edge to 21-0 when Tony Jones broke off a 64-yard punt return early in the second quarter, and after a 33-yard field goal by Jack Mitchell, Purdue finally got on the board when Hunt took a screen and scored from 19 yards out with 37 seconds left.

Purdue had a chance to get back in the game but its opening drive of the second half came up empty after 15 plays and 7 1/2 minutes when a 42-yard field goal by Paul Griggs hit the left upright and bounced away. Northwestern backup quarterback Zach Oliver capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak early in the fourth and Jackson then broke off his season-long run off right tackle to cap his fifth 100-yard game of the season and cap the scoring for the Wildcats.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue had 31 total yards on its first six possessions with four turnovers before the Hunt TD capped a 75-yard drive before halftime. … Northwestern forced eight turnovers over six quarters between its 43-40 win last week over Notre Dame and the first half of this game. … Purdue had the ball deep in Northwestern territory twice in the first quarter but an interception and fumble ended those chances.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
