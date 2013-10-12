Preview: Northwestern at Wisconsin

Northwestern is moving its way up in the Big Ten but is going to need to put a tough loss behind it quickly in order to keep climbing. The 18th-ranked Wildcats attempt to do just that when they visit Wisconsin on Saturday. Northwestern and the Badgers both already know the sting of losing close games to Ohio State and are fighting to stay in the race in the Big Ten.

The Wildcats had a shot at a program-defining victory last week but let a fourth-quarter lead slip away and ended up falling to the Buckeyes, 40-30. Northwestern is attempting to make its first trip to the Rose Bowl since coach Pat Fitzgerald help lead the 1995 squad, while Wisconsin is trying to stay in the race in the Leaders Division. The Badgers already lost to first-place Ohio State and need to keep winning while getting some help in order to take the division.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Wisconsin -10

ABOUT WISCONSIN (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten - Leaders): The Badgers aren’t quite the offensive and defensive juggernauts they were in years past but are still dominant on the ground, where they are averaging over 300 yards. Sophomore Melvin Gordon ran for at least 140 yards in each of the first four games before being limited by a knee injury and held to 74 in his first performance without a touchdown in the 31-24 loss to the Buckeyes on Sept. 28. Wisconsin ranks 10th nationally in scoring defense but allowed an average of 3.3 points in wins over the likes of Massachusetts, Tennessee Tech and Purdue while surrendering over 30 in each of its losses.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-1, 0-1 Big Ten - Legends): The Wildcats use a two-quarterback system, seamlessly transitioning between the pass-oriented game of Trevor Siemian and the running threat provided by Kain Colter. Colter is on the verge of eclipsing 2,000 yards both passing (1,945) and rushing (1,944) in his career to go along with 676 receiving yards. He was just a freshman the last time Northwestern visited Wisconsin, on Nov. 27, 2010, and was intercepted once in a relief appearance during a 70-23 loss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin RB Gordon (knee), TE Jacob Peterson and WR Kenzel Doe (hamstring) all are expected to play.

2. Northwestern has forced a Big Ten-best 14 turnovers.

3. The Badgers are 5-0 in their last five games following a bye week.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 28, Wisconsin 24