Preview: Northwestern State at Baylo

With outstanding quarterbacks like Robert Griffin III and Bryce Petty, Baylor has been known for its prolific offense since the arrival of head coach Art Briles in 2008, but the Bears can play defense too. The defending Big 12 champions sacked Southern Methodist quarterbacks eight times - one shy of the school record set in 1983 - and limited the Mustangs to minus-24 yards rushing while forcing three turnovers in a 45-0 rout Sunday night. With the status of Petty up in the air, the ninth-ranked Bears look to keep building momentum for the conference slate when they host FCS Northwestern State on Saturday.

Going pretty much unnoticed because of an offense that posted an NCAA-record 681 points last year, the Baylor defense yielded 13.7 points and 142 yards per game fewer than 2012 and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete only 48.2 percent of their passes. It was even better in the opener against SMU as Baylor allowed just 67 yards and seven first downs in the Bears’ first shutout versus an FBS opponent since 1995. “It was big time for our defense, especially knowing that people say we don’t have a good defense,” said sophomore safety Orion Stewart. “With us having a statement game like that, I think people can kind of see that we’re trying to be the best defense in the country.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Regional. LINE: None

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (0-1): The Demons allowed three fourth-quarter touchdowns, squandering a 17-point lead in a 34-27 home loss to Missouri State in Week 1. Zach Adkins, who completed 31-of-42 passes for 318 yards in the loss, will have to try and remain upright against the Bears pass rush. He once again will rely on De‘Mard Llorens (94 rushing yards, TD against Missouri State) and Ed Eagan (nine catches, 107 yards, TD).

ABOUT BAYLOR (1-0): Petty is considered day-to-day after cracking two transverse processes (small bone that sticks out from each side of the vertebrae) in the first series against SMU. After suffering the injury, the Heisman hopeful didn’t look like the quarterback that led the 2013 Bears to a national-best 52.4 points and 618.8 yards per game, although he did throw for 161 yards and two TDs before taking the second half off. “I know my body. I‘m going to be smart with it, but at the same time you take a risk every time you get out there on the field,” Petty said early in the week. “It’s going to be no different whether I‘m in a little bit of pain.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Sophomore RB Shock Linwood, who ran for 881 yards with 13 TDs and a 6.9-yard average last season as Lache Seastrunk’s understudy, could get more action if Petty can’t play. He had 89 yards on 16 carries against SMU.

2. Baylor is hosting an FCS school for the 13th consecutive season. The Bears have won the previous 12 by an average of 45 points.

3. Petty holds the Baylor school record for consecutive games with a TD pass at 14, snapping a tie with Griffin last week.

PREDICTION: Baylor 56, Northwestern State 3