Baylor backups lead rout of Northwestern State

WACO, Texas -- After one game of the season, the 10th-ranked Baylor Bears piled up enough injuries on the offensive side to cause some nervous head scratching.

Baylor backup quarterback Seth Russell and freshman phenom receiver KD Cannon put the Bears’ minds at ease as Baylor cruised to a 70-6 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty, who led Baylor to the Big 12 championship last season, suffered bone cracks in his lower back in the season opener against SMU. The Bears (2-0) announced shortly before game time that Petty would sit out against Northwestern State. He joined standout receivers Levi Norwood and Antwan Goodley on the sideline with injuries.

They saw an explosive offensive show from their understudies.

Russell set a Baylor record for passing yards in a half as he threw for 438 and five touchdowns. Cannon, clearly Russell’s favorite target, caught six passes for 223 yards and three scores.

Baylor coach Art Briles said he had complete confidence in the players getting their first starts.

“We really don’t like to view our guys as backups,” Briles said. “It just happened it was those guys who were given opportunities tonight.”

Briles said there was no way Petty could have played against Northwestern State. Briles said Petty would be reevaluated leading up to the Bears’ next game, Friday at Buffalo.

The Baylor offense demoralized the Demons of the FCS Southland Conference, who weren’t putting up much of a fight on defense by the end of the first half. The Bears’ final two scoring drives before the break took a total of three plays. Russell merely lofted balls over the Northwestern State defense, throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jay Lee and a 57-yarder to Davion Hall.

Baylor outgained Northwestern State 538 total yards to 138 in the first half.

Russell went to the bench after a half, which was Petty’s usual drill early last season when it would be Russell’s turn for mop-up duty. Baylor redshirt freshman Chris Johnson took over for Russell in the second half.

Russell and Cannon began burning the Northwestern State defense early as the first-time-starting quarterback hit Cannon for a 50-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game.

Russell added touchdown passes to Cannon of 81 and 42 yards in the first quarter. Russell also ran 3 yards for a score as Baylor raced ahead 28-0 by the end of the first half.

Asked if his team was able to prepare for Russell and Cannon coming into the game, Northwestern coach Jay Thomas said it didn’t matter to him too much who Baylor ran out there.

“I knew that the offense wasn’t going to change,” Thomas said “(Cannon) is a good-looking guy. That’s what I saw across the board.”

Cannon finished the first quarter with four receptions for 188 yards and the three touchdowns.

“I’ve watched a lot of receivers,” Briles said. “When I saw him in high school, I came back and said that’s the best guy I’ve seen as a high school receiver.”

Meanwhile, the Baylor defense clamped down on the Demons. Bears cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Northwestern State quarterback Zach Adkins to end the Demons’ first possession and set up the Russell touchdown run.

Northwestern State managed just one first down during the time it took Baylor to establish a four-touchdown lead.

Through two games in the inaugural season at McLane Stadium, Baylor has yet to allow a touchdown on their home field. The Bears held the Demons (0-2) to 202 total yards.

“If we hold people to field goals, we’re going to win a lot of football games,” Briles said.

NOTES: Baylor is on a school-record 12-game home winning streak. The Bears last lost at home to TCU, 49-21, on Oct. 13, 2012. ... The Baylor defense gave up just 67 total yards against SMU in the season opener, the fewest yards allowed by the Bears since they held UNLV to 50 yards in 1988. Baylor also tied a school record with nine sacks against SMU. ... Entering the game, Baylor had won all three previous games against Northwestern State by at least 37 and an average margin of 45 points.