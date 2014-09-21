(Updated: DELETES “ but didn’t turn the ball over” in graph 2)

Northwestern State 30, Louisiana Tech 27: Chris Moore kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired as the Demons rallied for 20 points in the fourth quarter to top the host Bulldogs in the 78th edition of the “State Fair” game.

Zach Adkins threw for 205 yards and Garrett Atzenweiler added 66 yards and two TDs on the ground for Northwestern State (2-2), which trails the all-time series 53-20-5 that dates to 1917. The Demons, who play at Auburn next week, were outgained 413-307. Cody Sokol threw for 280 yards but was picked off three times for Louisiana Tech (2-2), which dropped to 9-2 in home openers since 2004 and 7-1 against FCS-member schools since 2001. Kenneth Dixon ran for 103 yards and two TDs and added a 38-yard receiving touchdown.

Louisiana Tech held a 248-87 edge in total offense at the half but led just 13-3 on Sokol’s pass to Dixon and two field goals by Jonathan Barnes. Atzenweiler and Dixon traded third-quarter TDs to set up the exciting finish.

Northwestern State came back to tie by getting TD runs from Atzenweiler and De‘Mard Llorens and a 29-yard field field goal by Moore that was set up by a Dixon fumble. Sokol was intercepted by Adam Jones on the next play from scrimmage at midfield, setting up the game-winner.