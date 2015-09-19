Preview: Northwestern State at Mississippi State

Dak Prescott and Mississippi State had their chances to post a big victory last weekend, but a tough defeat against LSU has the Bulldogs desperate for a win Saturday against visiting Northwestern State. The matchup with the FCS Demons is the lone break for Mississippi State amid a four-game stretch in which the team faces three SEC powers ranked in the top 20.

The Bulldogs nearly overcame a 21-6 fourth-quarter deficit against LSU last weekend, closing within 21-19 before a failed two-point conversion and a missed field goal sealed their fate in the waning minutes. Prescott threw for 335 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, but Mississippi State was unable to overcome a run defense that gave up 266 yards on the ground. “We just missed too many tackles,” said Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen, whose squad now must contend with a team that features eight different runners who have a carry of at least 10 yards this season. Still, the matchup appears to heavily favor Mississippi State, which went 3-for-15 on third downs a week ago.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: NL

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (0-2): The Demons already have used four quarterbacks this season, including Stephen Rivers, the younger brother of San Diego Chargers star Philip Rivers. “Through the first two games, it hasn’t really gone how I planned it go, to be honest with you,” Rivers told reporters on Wednesday. “I started the first game, but we ended up rotating quarterbacks. We’re still trying to figure all of that out at the moment.” Junior safety Adam Jones, a potential pro prospect, will be back in the Northwestern State lineup following a two-game suspension for academic reasons.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (1-1): Prescott has thrown a school-record 139 straight passes without an interception and also is capable of doing damage with his feet, although his longest run last week was for three yards. Mississippi State has racked up at least 420 yards of offense in 15 of the last 16 games and also has displayed a strong defense this season. The Bulldogs are allowing 18.5 points per game, thanks in part to linebacker Richie Brown (22 tackles) and defensive end A.J. Jefferson (four tackles for loss).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mississippi State has defeated Northwestern State by a combined 81-0 margin in the two previous meetings.

2. Northwestern State is 0-19 all-time against SEC foes.

3. Prescott, who grew up cheering for Northwestern State, has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 16 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 55, Northwestern State 10