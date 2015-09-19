Mississippi State 62, Northwestern State 13

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns while becoming the school’s career passing leader as the Bulldogs rolled past Northwestern State 62-13 Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

Prescott completed 10 of 11 passes and also ran six times for 54 yards in less than three quarters of action against the FCS opponent. The senior ended the day with 6,382 passing yards, breaking the mark of 6,336, set by Wayne Madkin (1998-2001).

The Bulldogs (2-1) led 20-0 after the first quarter, scoring on all three of their possessions. Wide receiver Gabe Myles got things started with a 49-touchdown reception at the 13:21 mark of the first quarter.

Mississippi State kept rolling, piling up 364 yards of offense while taking a 34-6 halftime lead. Prescott was done for the day halfway through the third quarter, and backups Nick Fitzgerald and Elijah Staley came in to throw one touchdown pass each. Fitzgerald added two short touchdown runs.

Northwestern State (0-3) fell to 0-20 all-time against SEC teams. The Demons used three quarterbacks, including graduate transfer Stephen Rivers, who played for LSU and Vanderbilt. Rivers, the brother of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, completed 4 of 8 passes for 46 yards.

Bulldogs receiver Donald Gray caught four passes for 140 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown from Fitzgerald. Mississippi State’s defense made 13 tackles for loss, including four sacks.