Notre Dame 45, Air Force 10: Tommy Rees tossed a career-best five touchdown passes and passed for 284 yards as the visiting Fighting Irish routed the Falcons.

TJ Jones had seven receptions for 104 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the fifth straight game for Notre Dame (6-2). The Fighting Irish defeated Air Force on the road for the seventh consecutive time.

Colton Huntsman scored on a 10-yard run for the lone touchdown for the Falcons (1-7), who have lost seven straight games since a season-opening victory over Colgate.

Air Force struck first on Huntsman’s run before Rees threw touchdown passes of 35 yards to Corey Robinson and 46 yards to William Fuller to put Notre Dame ahead. Rees connected on a 22-yarder to Ben Koyack midway through the second quarter en route to a 24-10 halftime lead.

Rees teamed with Jones on a 30-yard scoring passes with 8:24 left in the third quarter and found Chris Brown on a 15-yard touchdown throw five-plus minutes later. Backup quarterback Andrew Hendrix scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rees raised his career touchdown pass output to 54, passing Ron Powlus (52 from 1994-97) for third-most in Notre Dame history. … QB Nate Romine (76 rushing yards, 37 passing) started for Air Force over QB Karson Roberts, who suffering a head injury against San Diego State on Oct. 10. Roberts played most of the fourth quarter. … Five different Fighting Irish players caught scoring passes, marking the first time that has happened in school history.