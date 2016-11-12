Preview: Notre Dame at Army

There will be significant bowl-game ramifications for both sides when Notre Dame takes on Army on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Fighting Irish, ranked ninth in the country to begin the season, will need to win out to gain bowl eligibility - something they've achieved in each of coach Brian Kelly's first six seasons with the school.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights are one away from that coveted sixth win and their first bowl berth since 2010. "(Coach Jeff) Monken has done a great job of bringing this program back to prominence relative to their standing amongst the academies," Kelly told reporters. Notre Dame suffered a 28-27 loss last week to another of the academy squads in Navy, while Army struggled to get its vaunted rushing attack going in a 31-12 loss to Air Force. The Fighting Irish have claimed 14 straight meetings, although the traditional rivals have played just twice since 1998 and last met in 2010.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -13.5

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (3-6): In an otherwise frustrating season, the Fighting Irish have seen some growth from quarterback DeShone Kizer. The junior has completed 67.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions over the last two weeks, which comes on the heels of a stretch during which he threw at least one interception in six straight games. Notre Dame allowed Navy to run for 320 yards and convert 8-of-13 third downs, which Kelly said was a point of emphasis in preparing for the Black Knights' ground game.

ABOUT ARMY (5-4): Junior Ahmad Bradshaw has been forced to go to the air a bit more of late and the results have not been pretty (40.9 percent completion rate, seven interceptions in the last three games). Andy Davidson (707 rushing yards) and Bradshaw (602) lead the way on the ground for a unit that averages 320.6 yards in that category to rank second in the nation. Army's last win in the series was a 14-2 triumph at Notre Dame in 1958.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Davidson has been kept out of the end zone in four straight games after recording seven TDs in his first five contests this season.

2. Fighting Irish WR Torii Hunter Jr. recorded career highs of eight catches and 104 yards last week.

3. Notre Dame last missed a bowl game in 2009, when it finished 6-6.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 35, Army 28