Notre Dame marches past Army 44-6

Quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns, and Notre Dame cruised to a 44-6 win over Army on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio.

Tight end Durham Smythe hauled in two touchdown receptions as the Fighting Irish rolled to their most lopsided victory of the season. Notre Dame (4-6) remained bowl eligible with two games remaining against Virginia Tech and USC.

Related Coverage Preview: Notre Dame at Army

Running back Darnell Woolfolk rushed 11 times for 95 yards to lead the Black Knights. Army (5-5) lost for the second game in a row and the third time in the past four games.

Notre Dame quickly took charge and built a 38-6 lead by halftime.

On the first play of the game, C.J. Sanders scored on a 92-yard kick return to put the Fighting Irish on top 7-0. Kizer followed with a 37-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Kevin Stepherson less than five minutes later to double the lead to 14-0.

A 2-yard rushing touchdown by running back Josh Adams increased Notre Dame's lead to 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Army responded for its only touchdown of the game with 14:14 remaining in the first half. Running back Kell Walker scored on a 2-yard rush for his second touchdown in as many weeks.

Kizer found Smythe for two touchdowns before the end of the first half as Notre Dame pulled away. Running back Tarean Folston added a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the game's final score.

Folston finished with 84 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Notre Dame on the ground. Kizer added seven carries for 72 yards before he was rested in favor of backup quarterback Malik Zaire.