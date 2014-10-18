Preview: Notre Dame at Florida State

Second-ranked Florida State puts its school-record 22-game winning streak — and perhaps its hopes of repeating as national champion — on the line when it hosts No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Seminoles have dodged a couple of upset bids in their title defense and face their toughest test yet as they aim for their eighth straight win over a ranked team. The Fighting Irish could vault into the playoff picture with a victory but still have two more road trips scheduled against ranked opponents.A loss wouldn’t necessarily knock the Seminoles out of the four-team playoff picture, but their schedule is relatively weak compared to teams from other power conferences and could hurt them when considering other one-loss teams. “Anytime you play a high-ranked opponent you want to be successful because it gives you tons of credibility,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters. “We don’t look at it as an end-all game, but it’s a very important game.” Florida State has won five of seven all-time meetings, but the the Fighting Irish emerged victorious in the only previous clash in Tallahassee in 2002.

TV: 8:23 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State -11.5.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (6-0): The Irish have boasted one of the nation’s top defenses for most of the season, but that reputation was dinged in last week’s 50-43 win over North Carolina. If it turns into a shootout, Notre Dame’s offense is in good hands with quarterback Everett Golson, who has passed for 16 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high four scores. Golson has thrown TD passes to eight different receivers, but his favorite target is Will Fuller, who has grabbed 35 receptions for 504 yards and seven TDs — all team-highs.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (6-0): While the Seminoles have kept along on the field, controversy continues to surround Heisman Trophy quarterback Jameis Winston, whose off-field distractions now include Florida State reportedly investigating whether he accepted payment for signing memorabilia. All is well between the lines for the offense, though, particularly Winston and star wideout Rashad Greene, who became the school’s all-time leading receiver with 215 receptions after snagging six passes in a 38-20 win at Syracuse on Saturday and leads the ACC in nearly every receiving category. The defense has allowed opponents to move the ball but has stiffened inside the 20, allowing only 10 touchdowns on 25 red-zone trips.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The contest marks the 11th time Notre Dame has been involved in a game in which both teams were 6-0 or better. The Fighting Irish are 9-0-1 in the previous contests.

2. Florida State ranks second in the nation in red-zone offense, having scored on 28 of its 29 trips inside the 20.

2. Winston has thrown a touchdown pass in a school-record 19 consecutive games — every contest of his career — while Greene has caught a pass in 35 straight, four shy of Rodney Smith’s school mark.

PREDICTION: Florida State 27, Notre Dame 24