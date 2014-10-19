Florida State 31, Notre Dame 27

No. 2 Florida State 31, No. 5 Notre Dame 27: Jameis Winston rebounded from a rocky first half and Karlos Williams scored two second-half touchdowns as the host Seminoles held off the Fighting Irish.

Winston finished 23-of-31 for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and Rashad Greene caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown for Florida State (7-0), which extended its school-record winning streak to 23 games.

Everett Golson was 31-of-52 for 313 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and looked to have given the Irish the lead with a touchdown pass to Will Fuller on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 17 seconds left, but it was wiped out by an offensive pass interference call. Tarean Folston rushed for 120 yards and Corey Robinson had eight receptions for 99 yards and two TDs for Notre Dame (6-1).

Golson and Robinson hooked up for a pair of first-half touchdowns sandwiched around Winston’s 11-yard TD pass to Rudolph, and the teams traded field goals to send Notre Dame to halftime with a 17-10 lead. Winston sparked the Florida State offense to life in the second half, going 7-for-7 on the opening possession and capping the 70-yard drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Greene to tie it.

Golson threw an 11-yard TD pass to Fuller put the Irish back on top with 7:26 left in the third quarter, then went to the locker room to receive intravenous fluids to treat cramps while the Seminoles drove 75 yards for Williams’ 2-yard plunge to tie it again. After Kyle Brindza’s 46-yard field goal put Notre Dame ahead for the fourth time, Williams dived over the top of the pile for a 1-yard TD with 7:39 left to give Florida State its first lead of the night.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brindza (53) passed John Carney for the most made field goals in Notre Dame history. … Winston has thrown a touchdown pass in a school-record 20 consecutive games - every contest of his career - and Greene has a reception in 36 straight, three shy of Rodney Smith’s school mark. … The loss snapped a streak of eight straight wins for Notre Dame in games decided by six points or fewer.