Preview: Notre Dame at Navy

Seventh-ranked Notre Dame has had twoweeks to get over its narrow defeat at Florida State, but now it‘stime for the Irish to get back to work, starting with a trip to FedEx Field in Landover, Md., to face Navy. The Midshipmen don’t have thegaudy record of the Seminoles, but are just as much a thorn inNotre Dame’s side, having upset the Irish three times in the pastseven meetings. While it might be natural for coach Brian Kelly‘ssquad to overlook Navy for more high-profile opponents in the comingweeks, Notre Dame must focus if it’s going to shut down the nation‘sbest ground attack.

The Midshipmen, behindquarterback’s Keenan Reynolds’ running of the option attack, lead thenation in rushing yards per game at 352.3. The Irish only give up102.7 yards per game, so this will be an interesting test for bothteams to see which trend continues. Of course, Notre Dame has its ownstrong offensive attack, engineered by quarterback Everett Golson(1,996 yards, 19 touchdowns), that will put the pressure on the Midshipmento get some points on the board.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: NotreDame -14

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (6-1): AfterNavy nearly upset the Irish a year ago, Kelly bemoaned theMidshipmen’s use of cut blocks, attributing a number of Notre Dameinjuries to the rarely used technique. But heading into this year‘sgame, Kelly isn’t giving his team any excuses, brushing off theblocking technique as something the Irish just have to be ready for.“Get in your stance, get off the ball and play the game,” Kellytold the South Bend Tribune. “I don’t want to hear about it. It‘spart of the game, and they’re legal, and you’ve got to get off theball and go play.”

ABOUT NAVY (4-4): You wouldalmost think Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has been studying old gametapes of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz the way he talks about histeam’s chances against the Irish. Despite playing Notre Dame down tothe wire last year in a 38-34 defeat, Niumatalolo hasn’t exactly beenbuilding his team up - at least publicly - going into this year‘scontest. “To even have a chance, we have to play perfect and theyhave to help us a little bit,” Niumatalolo told the CapitalGazette. “When they play well, it’s pretty much a moot point. LikeI say, we have to shoot 75 percent from the 3-point line and they‘vegot to miss a few layups in order for us to have a chance.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Notre Dame S Eilar Hardyreturned to practice Monday for the first time since being suspendedby the school Aug. 28 as part of a university academic fraudinvestigation.

2. Navy has not forced Notre Dameto have to punt in five of its last nine meetings with the Irish.

3. Notre Dame is 22-8-2 whenplaying in a current NFL stadium, including a 2-0 mark at FedExField.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 42, Navy20