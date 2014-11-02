Notre Dame rallies to defeat Navy

LANDOVER, Md. -- Quarterback Everett Golson staked No. 6 Notre Dame to a big lead, but then he had to lead a fourth-quarter rally to keep the Fighting Irish in the national championship picture.

Throwing three touchdown passes and running for three scores, Golson had all the answers for the upset bid of persistent Navy on Saturday night in a 49-39 victory before 36,807 at FedEx Field.

Golson completed 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards and running back Tarean Folston carried 20 times for a career-high 149 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown for Notre Dame (7-1).

“Playing Navy is always going to be a challenge. We were going to have to outscore them,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “We’re going to be a better team for what transpired here tonight.”

Scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions, Notre Dame bolted to a 28-7 lead. But with the Fighting Irish threatening to score again at the end of the first half, Golson threw an interception that turned things sideways for a while.

“You see teams coming back from 20 points all the time,” Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds said. “We were able to gain some momentum at the end of the first half.”

After rover George Jamison’s pick, Navy (4-5) got a 44-yard field goal from Austin Grebe on the final play of the first half to cut the deficit to 28-17. Running off the field to the roars of Midshipmen, Navy had a big lift and carried it into the third quarter.

Scoring on its first two possessions of the half, Navy took its first lead, 31-28. Fullback Noah Copeland, who rushed 16 times for 138 yards, ran 54 yards to set up fullback Chris Swain’s 4-yard touchdown carry, making Notre Dame feel uneasy.

“We understood that they scored way too many points than they should,” said Notre Dame safety Elijah Shumate. “But we weren’t surprised. Navy’s a very resilient team.”

But Navy’s lead was short lived as Notre Dame responded with a 70-yard march to regain the advantage for good.

Golson had the big play of the drive -- a 19-yard pass to tight end Ben Koyack. Five plays later, he lunged into the end zone for a 35-31 lead.

After Navy went three-and-out, Golson hit wide receiver Chris Brown for 45 yards. A horse-collar penalty tacked on 15 more yards and Folston followed with a 25-yard touchdown run straight up the middle as Notre Dame took control with 12:22 left.

Navy had one last gasp as quarterback Keenan Reynolds threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Swain, followed by a 2-point conversion throw to slotback Geoffrey Whiteside with 4:18 left.

But Golson had one final retort. After a 30-yard pass to Folston, the senior quarterback made an improvised 8-yard touchdown run after he fumbled a shotgun snap. Coming with 2:51 left, the score secured Notre Dame’s victory coming off a loss two weeks ago at No. 2 Florida State.

The first half was a study in efficiency for Golson and the Notre Dame offense. The Irish scored touchdowns on their first four possessions with drives of 79, 65, 76 and 84 yards.

On the second snap of the game, Golson found wide receiver C.J. Prosise in a seam in the Navy secondary. The junior caught the ball at midfield and sprinted into the clear for a 78-yard touchdown reception and a 7-0 lead.

By the third quarter, however, Notre Dame was reeling. Navy’s 15-play drive to start the period was vintage Midshipmen as they played keep away, eating up 7:31 of the clock and preventing Golson from getting the ball.

“We’re happy it’s over,” said Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith. “We can go back to -- quote, unquote -- regular football now.”

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when Notre Dame got the ball in the hands of its best playmaker, Golson, and secured its third straight victory over Navy.

“I challenge anybody to put these guys on their schedule,” Kelly said. “It’s hard to do what they defend at Navy.”

NOTES: Dating to last year’s game in which Notre Dame scored on its final three possessions of a 38-34 win, the Fighting Irish scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions against Navy. ... The touchdown catch for Navy WR Thomas Wilson was just the second reception of his college career. ... Notre Dame S Austin Collinsworth -- at one time feared to be lost for the season with a shoulder injury -- suited up for the game but didn’t play in the first half. ... Notre Dame LB Joe Schmidt was hurt in the third quarter, suffering an apparent leg injury and did not return.