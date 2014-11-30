USC 49, Notre Dame 14: Cody Kessler threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans dominated the visiting Fighting Irish in their annual rivalry.

Kessler completed 32-of-40 passes en route to becoming the first player to throw at least six touchdown passes against Notre Dame in its program’s 108-year history. Nelson Agholor, coming off a season-low 24 receiving yards in last week’s blowout loss to UCLA, caught 12 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown and George Farmer added four receptions for 85 yards and two scores for USC (8-4).

Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson was benched shortly after throwing an interception for his 21st turnover in the last nine games and replaced by sophomore Malik Zaire, who hadn’t thrown a pass this season before finishing 9-for-20 for 170 yards and a rushing TD. Greg Bryant led the ground game with 79 rushing yards on seven carries and a touchdown for the Fighting Irish (7-5), who lost their fourth straight and fifth in the last six games.

After the Trojans punted on their first possession of the game, Kessler threw touchdown passes to cap the next five drives. He hit Farmer on a 48-yarder for a 7-0 lead, then came back to him for a 31-yard strike to move the lead to 21-0 with 43 seconds left in the first quarter, doubling Farmer’s season and career TD total coming into the game.

Following the interception of Golson early in the second quarter, Kessler came back with three straight completions, the last a 16-yard TD pass to Darreus Rogers. Kessler then capped his first-half splurge with a 14-yard scoring connection with Agholor, the 11th time they’ve hooked up this season, and the 35-7 lead held up until halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Fighting Irish have surrendered at least 30 points in seven straight games, which matches a program record. … Notre Dame did not intercept a pass for the first time in 15 games, ending the longest streak in the FBS. … The Trojans have not allowed an opponent to score on its opening possession this season.